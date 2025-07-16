CDPAP home care agency PPL faces major c-suite shakeup

Public Partnerships LLC's most recognized public face, President Maria Perrin, plans to leave her post in the next 60 days according to the company.

A PPL spokesperson says Perrin announced her plans to depart on Friday, and that she is “transitioning” out of the role to support other Medicaid-focused organizations.

Additionally, the spokesperson shared, quote “Due to the company’s strong operational position and the fact that the CDPAP transition is nearing completion, Maria is confident that PPL is prepared to succeed when she exits in the fall. PPL is currently engaged in a thoughtful search to determine the strongest candidate to serve as a replacement.”

PPL is New York’s new single fiscal intermediary for the Medicaid-funded Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program, or CDPAP. CDPAP allows people with disabilities to hire, train and direct their own personal assistants, who are paid by a fiscal intermediary. Previously over 600 fiscal intermediaries operated in New York. PPL has faced pushback, criticism and lawsuits over issues with the transition. Back in late April, Perrin disputed the notion that the transition had been “flawed” on air during an exclusive interview with BTPM.

“I don't know that I'm in agreement that there is a flawed implementation. I would say every implementation contains a lot of change, and that's hard," Perrin said.

PPL is also facing criticism over their CEO change from Vince Coppola to Miki Kapoor. Kapoor has served on PPL’s board, but is also an operating partner of Linden Capital Partners, a private equity firm that has partial ownership of PPL.

Ilana Berger, the political director Caring Majority Rising, a consumer organization which has been critical of PPL, said on Tuesday:

"The Titanic is sinking, and the captains are abandoning ship. The collapse of PPL's executive leadership tells you everything you need to know about the current state of the PPL transition," Berger said. 'When a company's CEO, CFO, and President all exit within weeks of each other, that's not a planned turnover - that's a company in freefall.”

PPL also confirmed that Sherwin Krug, PPL's CFO also plans to retire this fall.

