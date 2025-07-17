Rochester Pride Parade and Festival is happening Saturday

More than 200 groups have signed up to be part of the Rochester Pride Parade, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.

The procession starts at South Avenue and Science Parkway and heads north on South Avenue up to Highland Park, where the Pride Festival will already be underway through 6 p.m. General admission is $5, and there will be food, drinks, games, live music, and more.

Organizers have a few rules and tips for festival-goers:

Buy tickets ahead of time to avoid standing in long lines. For those who don't buy tickets in advance, sales at the gate are cash-only.

Bring cash — you'll need it for parking and to buy drinks.

Dogs are not allowed unless they are service animals.

Outside food and beverages are not allowed either, except for water bottles.

Backpacks are prohibited.

Free parking is available at Monroe Community College on East Henrietta Road, and a shuttle will take people from there to the festival grounds.

The organizers also have provided a list of street closures for the parade and festival. Science Parkway will close at 9 a.m., while the following streets will close at 10 a.m.

South Avenue from East Henrietta Road to Highland Avenue

The east bound lane of Highland Avenue at Mt. Hope to South Avenue

The south bound lane of South Avenue from Reservoir Road to Highland Avenue

Elmwood Avenue from Mt. Hope to South Goodman Street.

All other side streets along that route will have no access to South Avenue, including Boothe, Warren, Rosemont, Gold, Langslow, Stewart, May, and Wall.

The streets will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.

