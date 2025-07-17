© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

The Triple Identity of Canandaigua

WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa OrlandoVeronica VolkJulie Williams
Published July 17, 2025 at 10:37 AM EDT
Canandaigua Lake
Adobe Stock Images
Canandaigua Lake

12:00 The Triple Identity of Canandaigua

1:00 Not car-free...but how about car-lite?

This summer, we’re traveling around the Finger Lakes – and today, we’re taking a closer look at a place that means many things to many people: Canandaigua. It’s known for its beautiful lake and outdoor recreation. It’s home to festivals, wineries, and a busy summer tourism season. And it also has a rich and complicated history. Some locals say the city has a “triple identity”: lake life, historical legacy, and a growing cultural and business scene. Our guests tell us the local histories and help us explore the hidden gems:

  • Denise Chaapel, downtown manager of Historic Downtown Canandaigua
  • Ben Falter, director of education at the Ontario County Historical Society
  • Leif HerrGesell, historian for Town of Canandaigua

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Instead of urging people to give up their cars, Reconnect Rochester has a different idea: how about going "car-lite?" A new online series presents the experiences of Rochesterians who used to exclusively depend on cars for transportation; for various reasons, they have made significant changes. Bicycling, taking the bus, walking, and more: we discuss how feasible going "car-lite" is for most people. In studio:

  • Chaz Goodman, marketing and outreach manager for Reconnect Rochester
  • Sara Jenks, Rochester resident
  • Steve Roll, board member for Reconnect Rochester

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
See stories by Racquel Stephen
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
See stories by Veronica Volk
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.