12:00 The Triple Identity of Canandaigua

1:00 Not car-free...but how about car-lite?

This summer, we’re traveling around the Finger Lakes – and today, we’re taking a closer look at a place that means many things to many people: Canandaigua. It’s known for its beautiful lake and outdoor recreation. It’s home to festivals, wineries, and a busy summer tourism season. And it also has a rich and complicated history. Some locals say the city has a “triple identity”: lake life, historical legacy, and a growing cultural and business scene. Our guests tell us the local histories and help us explore the hidden gems:



Denise Chaapel, downtown manager of Historic Downtown Canandaigua

Ben Falter, director of education at the Ontario County Historical Society

Leif HerrGesell, historian for Town of Canandaigua

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Instead of urging people to give up their cars, Reconnect Rochester has a different idea: how about going "car-lite?" A new online series presents the experiences of Rochesterians who used to exclusively depend on cars for transportation; for various reasons, they have made significant changes. Bicycling, taking the bus, walking, and more: we discuss how feasible going "car-lite" is for most people. In studio:



Chaz Goodman, marketing and outreach manager for Reconnect Rochester

Sara Jenks, Rochester resident

Steve Roll, board member for Reconnect Rochester

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

