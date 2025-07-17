The Triple Identity of Canandaigua
12:00 The Triple Identity of Canandaigua
1:00 Not car-free...but how about car-lite?
This summer, we’re traveling around the Finger Lakes – and today, we’re taking a closer look at a place that means many things to many people: Canandaigua. It’s known for its beautiful lake and outdoor recreation. It’s home to festivals, wineries, and a busy summer tourism season. And it also has a rich and complicated history. Some locals say the city has a “triple identity”: lake life, historical legacy, and a growing cultural and business scene. Our guests tell us the local histories and help us explore the hidden gems:
- Denise Chaapel, downtown manager of Historic Downtown Canandaigua
- Ben Falter, director of education at the Ontario County Historical Society
- Leif HerrGesell, historian for Town of Canandaigua
Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Instead of urging people to give up their cars, Reconnect Rochester has a different idea: how about going "car-lite?" A new online series presents the experiences of Rochesterians who used to exclusively depend on cars for transportation; for various reasons, they have made significant changes. Bicycling, taking the bus, walking, and more: we discuss how feasible going "car-lite" is for most people. In studio:
- Chaz Goodman, marketing and outreach manager for Reconnect Rochester
- Sara Jenks, Rochester resident
- Steve Roll, board member for Reconnect Rochester
"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.