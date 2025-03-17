Not car-free...but how about car-lite?

WXXI News

Instead of urging people to give up their cars, Reconnect Rochester has a different idea: how about going "car-lite?"

A new online series presents the experiences of Rochesterians who used to exclusively depend on cars for transportation; for various reasons, they have made significant changes.

Bicycling, taking the bus, walking, and more: we discuss how feasible going "car-lite" is for most people.

