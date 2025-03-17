Not car-free...but how about car-lite?
Instead of urging people to give up their cars, Reconnect Rochester has a different idea: how about going "car-lite?"
A new online series presents the experiences of Rochesterians who used to exclusively depend on cars for transportation; for various reasons, they have made significant changes.
Bicycling, taking the bus, walking, and more: we discuss how feasible going "car-lite" is for most people.
In studio:
- Chaz Goodman, marketing and outreach manager for Reconnect Rochester
- Sara Jenks, Rochester resident
- Steve Roll, board member for Reconnect Rochester