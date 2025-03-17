© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Not car-free...but how about car-lite?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 17, 2025 at 5:36 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left foreground has short dark hair and is wearing a white and blue plaid button-down shirt, jeans and brown shoes; a man at right foreground has short dark hair and is wearing a navy puffy vest, white button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers; a woman at left background has grey hair in a ponytail and is wearing a cream sweater and black turtleneck; a bald man at right foreground has a brown beard and is wearing an orange t-shirt.
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Steve Roll, (background) Sara Jenks and Chaz Goodman on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, March 17, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Instead of urging people to give up their cars, Reconnect Rochester has a different idea: how about going "car-lite?"

A new online series presents the experiences of Rochesterians who used to exclusively depend on cars for transportation; for various reasons, they have made significant changes.

Bicycling, taking the bus, walking, and more: we discuss how feasible going "car-lite" is for most people.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams