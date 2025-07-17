The Triple Identity of Canandaigua

David Griffin / WXXI News Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

This summer, we’re traveling around the Finger Lakes – and today, we’re taking a closer look at a place that means many things to many people: Canandaigua.

It’s known for its beautiful lake and outdoor recreation. It’s home to festivals, wineries, and a busy summer tourism season. And it also has a rich and complicated history.

Some locals say the city has a “triple identity”: lake life, historical legacy, and a growing cultural and business scene.

Our guests tell us the local histories and help us explore the hidden gems:

