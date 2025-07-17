© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

The Triple Identity of Canandaigua

By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa OrlandoVeronica VolkJulie Williams
Published July 17, 2025 at 3:11 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a white button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers; a woman front right has short blonde hair and is wearing a blue, yellow and orange patterned button-down shirt and pants with clear heels; a woman back left has short grey hair and is wearing glasses and a blue and white sleeveless top; a man back right has short brown hair and is wearing a white button-down shirt.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Ben Falter, (background) Denise Chaapel and Leif HerrGesell with host Racquel Stephen on "Connections" on Thursday, July 17, 2025
A smiling woman with short blonde hair sits at a desk in front of a microphone wearing a gold necklace and green and white patterned dress.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

This summer, we’re traveling around the Finger Lakes – and today, we’re taking a closer look at a place that means many things to many people: Canandaigua.

It’s known for its beautiful lake and outdoor recreation. It’s home to festivals, wineries, and a busy summer tourism season. And it also has a rich and complicated history.

Some locals say the city has a “triple identity”: lake life, historical legacy, and a growing cultural and business scene.

Our guests tell us the local histories and help us explore the hidden gems:

Connections
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
See stories by Racquel Stephen
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
See stories by Veronica Volk
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams