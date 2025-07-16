Heat advisory in effect as the 'feels like' temp could reach the upper 90s

Rochester's hot and humid summer continues with another heat advisory issued for Wednesday.

The heat index will climb into the mid- to upper-90s, said WXXI meteorologist Josh Nichols. There is a chance of rain starting in the afternoon that might cool things down a bit.

Rochester has seen above-average highs and lows this summer, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. And that is expected to continue at least for the next couple of weeks. The National Weather Service issued an alert saying there is "a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms and excessive rainfall this afternoon and evening ... with strong gusty winds and localized heavy rainfall the primary hazards."

To help residents beat the heat, the city of Rochester's recreation centers will be open between 8:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Click here for branch library hours by location.

Spray parks and spray features will operate between 10 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. And city pools open at noon.

The National Weather Service heat advisory includes the cities of Niagara Falls, Medina, Rochester, Newark, Fair Haven, Oswego, Watertown, Geneseo and Canandaigua, and runs until 8 p.m. Wednesday.