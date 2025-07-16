Travel safety
1 of 3 — Mark Gruba with host Racquel Stephen on "Connections"
Mark Gruba with host Racquel Stephen on "Connections" on Wednesday, July 16, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
2 of 3 — Tyler Buffington 440x400.jpg
Tyler Buffington
Provided
3 of 3 — Barry Choi Travel Safety.jpg
Barry Choi
Provided
Going somewhere this summer? Host Racquel Stephen spends an hour discussing travel safety.
Whether you’re traveling out of the country or taking a road trip with the family, there is much to consider, from state department warnings to airline safety.
Racquel and guests discuss how to stay safe and healthy for summer travel.
Our guests:
- Barry Choi, money and travel expert
- Tyler Buffington, travel advisor for AAA of Western and Central New York
- Mark Gruba, senior communications specialist for AAA of Western and Central New York