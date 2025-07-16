© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Travel safety

By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa OrlandoVeronica VolkJulie Williams
Published July 16, 2025 at 3:49 PM EDT
Two smiling people wearing headphones sit in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short blonde hair and is wearing a red polo shirt; a woman at right has short blonde hair and is wearing a beige and black striped sweater.
1 of 3  — Mark Gruba with host Racquel Stephen on "Connections"
Mark Gruba with host Racquel Stephen on "Connections" on Wednesday, July 16, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A smiling man with short brown hair is wearing a black blazer, white button-down shirt and grey, white and black striped tie.
2 of 3  — Tyler Buffington 440x400.jpg
Tyler Buffington
Provided
A smiling man with short dark hair stands with his hand in his pocket while wearing a light blue blazer over a patterned button-down shirt.
3 of 3  — Barry Choi Travel Safety.jpg
Barry Choi
Provided
A smiling woman with short blonde hair sits at a desk in front of a microphone wearing a gold necklace and green and white patterned dress.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

Going somewhere this summer? Host Racquel Stephen spends an hour discussing travel safety.

Whether you’re traveling out of the country or taking a road trip with the family, there is much to consider, from state department warnings to airline safety.

Racquel and guests discuss how to stay safe and healthy for summer travel.

Our guests:

Connections
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
See stories by Racquel Stephen
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
See stories by Veronica Volk
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams