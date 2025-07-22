Social Media Warning Labels

David Griffin / WXXI News Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

New York lawmakers have passed a bill that would require mental health warning labels on social media platforms with “addictive” design. It's a first-in-the-nation move.

Supporters say it’s a necessary step to protect young users. Critics question whether warning labels will have any real impact.

Racquel and her guests explore the potential consequences of the legislation, what the research says about tech and mental health, and how families are navigating an increasingly digital world.

Our guests:

