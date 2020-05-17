© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Monroe County COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high

WXXI News | By James Brown
Published May 17, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT
Covid-19 hospitalizations in Monroe County

Data from the Monroe County Health Department say hospitalizations for the coronavirus have reached a new high. As of Sunday night, 124 people were hospitalized. 

There were 46 new confirmed cases and one person died bringing the total of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 172. 

The new cases include:

  • 1 Female between 10 and 19 years of age
  • 3 Females in their 20s
  • 6 Males in their 20s
  • 1 Female in her 30s
  • 2 Females in their 40s
  • 4 Males in their 40s
  • 11 Females in their 50s
  • 1 Male in his 50s
  • 3 Females in their 60s
  • 5 Males in their 60s
  • 2 Females in their 70s
  • 2 Females in their 80s
  • 3 Females in their 90s
  • 1 Male in his 90s

Just under 28,000 tests have been done in Monroe County so far.

In Livingston County there are three new positive cases:

  • Male in his 40s who resides in Caledonia
  • Male in his 80s who resides in Geneseo
  • Female in her 20s who resides in Caledonia

That county's health department says 108 people have tested positive so far and more than 2,200 tests were done in Livingston County.

James Brown
James Brown is a reporter with WXXI News. James previously spent a decade in marketing communications, while freelance writing for CITY Newspaper. While at CITY, his reporting focused primarily on arts and entertainment.
