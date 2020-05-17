We've compiled all the latest stories about the coronavirus pandemic here so you can find them easily.We've also compiled a list of informational resources that can guide you to more coronavirus information.
Monroe County COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high
Data from the Monroe County Health Department say hospitalizations for the coronavirus have reached a new high. As of Sunday night, 124 people were hospitalized.
There were 46 new confirmed cases and one person died bringing the total of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 172.
The new cases include:
- 1 Female between 10 and 19 years of age
- 3 Females in their 20s
- 6 Males in their 20s
- 1 Female in her 30s
- 2 Females in their 40s
- 4 Males in their 40s
- 11 Females in their 50s
- 1 Male in his 50s
- 3 Females in their 60s
- 5 Males in their 60s
- 2 Females in their 70s
- 2 Females in their 80s
- 3 Females in their 90s
- 1 Male in his 90s
Just under 28,000 tests have been done in Monroe County so far.
In Livingston County there are three new positive cases:
- Male in his 40s who resides in Caledonia
- Male in his 80s who resides in Geneseo
- Female in her 20s who resides in Caledonia
That county's health department says 108 people have tested positive so far and more than 2,200 tests were done in Livingston County.