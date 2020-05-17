Monroe County COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high

Data from the Monroe County Health Department say hospitalizations for the coronavirus have reached a new high. As of Sunday night, 124 people were hospitalized.

There were 46 new confirmed cases and one person died bringing the total of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 172.

The new cases include:

1 Female between 10 and 19 years of age

3 Females in their 20s

6 Males in their 20s

1 Female in her 30s

2 Females in their 40s

4 Males in their 40s

11 Females in their 50s

1 Male in his 50s

3 Females in their 60s

5 Males in their 60s

2 Females in their 70s

2 Females in their 80s

3 Females in their 90s

1 Male in his 90s

Just under 28,000 tests have been done in Monroe County so far.

In Livingston County there are three new positive cases:

Male in his 40s who resides in Caledonia

Male in his 80s who resides in Geneseo

Female in her 20s who resides in Caledonia

That county's health department says 108 people have tested positive so far and more than 2,200 tests were done in Livingston County.

