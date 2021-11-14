novel cornavirus

-
Data from the Monroe County Health Department say hospitalizations for the coronavirus have reached a new high. As of Sunday night, 124 people were…
The pandemic is forcing small businesses everywhere to reimagine how they operate, and Laughing Gull Chocolates in Rochester is no different. The East…
The Monroe County public health department confirmed six new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 121.The health department said 40…
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Monroe County passed 1,000 on Sunday, according to figures from the county public health department.The case…