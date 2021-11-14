-
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, who began his term in office 18 months ago, delivered his first State of the County address Monday.It was a look back…
-
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has announced that the historic Dentzel Menagerie Carousel at Ontario Beach Park in Charlotte will open for the 2021…
-
Responding to mounting complaints from small arts organizations that they have been shut out of public funding for the arts, Monroe County Executive Adam…
-
New York state’s COVID-19 7-day average positivity rate is now at .92%.That is the lowest it’s been since September 23, and Governor Andrew Cuomo said on…
-
Monroe County officials say that a fight that broke out at the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center on Saturday between two adolescents eventually…
-
Monroe County and the YMCA of Greater Rochester have partnered up to provide additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the county.County…
-
Monroe County officials are calling the U.S. Food and Drug Administration decision to allow the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12 “a…
-
Monroe County reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. There were no new deaths.The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 198 new cases per…
-
ATVs and dirt bikes are all over the streets of Rochester, and sometimes the drivers are ignoring traffic laws and safety guidelines. Local government is…
-
Monroe County on Saturday reported 218 new cases of COVID-19. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 216 new cases per day. There were no new…