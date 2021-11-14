monroe county health department

-
Monroe County's latest COVID-19 data, released Monday, shows 134 new cases and no new deaths.The county's seven-day rolling average of new cases is 196…
-
Monroe County continues to see a rising number of cases of COVID-19. In the data released on Friday, there were 323 new cases and no new deaths.The…
-
Monroe County saw another sharp increase in new daily COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday. The county’s health department says that there are 130 new…
-
Monroe County is reporting another 127 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.The 7-day rolling average of new cases is now 92 cases per day. There were no…
-
The latest COVID-19 numbers from Monroe County showed another jump in coronavirus cases.On Sunday, the Department of Public Health reported 132 new…
-
Monroe County is reporting 68 new coronavirus cases according to the numbers released by the Department of Public Health on Saturday.The 7-day rolling…
-
The Monroe County Department of Public Health has put out information about a possible COVID-19 exposure at Pittsford restaurant.Officials are urging…
-
The Monroe County Department of Public Health has reported another spike in the number of daily positive cases for COVID-19.On Friday, officials said they…
-
UPDATE: (as of 10/22/20) Ontario County Health officials clarified that a previously reported 'block party' in Victor was actually a multi-family…
-
St. John Fisher College says it will transition to all-remote instruction for the rest of the fall semester. The college made the announcement Tuesday…