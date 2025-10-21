© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

The dangers of over-bidding on a house

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 21, 2025 at 8:25 AM EDT
The latest quarterly numbers from the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors show continued strong demand among home buyers, but not enough houses to meet that demand.
12:00: The dangers of over-bidding on a house

1:00: Russian dissident, released in the 2024 prisoner swap, visits Rochester

An RIT professor has compiled research on what happens when buying a house requires large overbids. He refers to the "winner's curse" and finds that overbidding tends to lead to bad future outcomes. The Greater Rochester market has seen an explosion of overbids in the past several years. We discuss what the data says — and what realtors are seeing on the market today. In studio:

  • Soon Hyeok (Steve) Choi, Ph.D., assistant professor of real estate finance in the Saunders College of Business at RIT
  • Tysharda Johnson-Thomas, real estate broker, author, and motivational speaker
  • Don Simonetti Jr., president of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors

Then in our second hour, Vladimir Kara-Murza is visiting Rochester to talk about his work as a Russian dissident. Kara-Murza was a protege of Boris Nemtsov, a leading Russian opposition leader who was assassinated in 2015. He was imprisoned in April of 2022 for criticizing the invasion of Ukraine and then was released in August of 2024 during the prisoner swap arranged by the Biden administration. Kara-Murza now works in exile for Open Russia. Our guests:

  • Vladimir Kara-Murza, Russian dissident, journalist, and author
  • Dmitry Bykov, inaugural Scholar in Exile in the Humanities Center at the University of Rochester
  • Randall Stone, director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
