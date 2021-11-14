-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has finalized his picks to fill two seats on the state Court of Appeals, the highest state court in New York: Nassau County District…
Cathy Brodeur says the first thing to understand about New York’s 2022 child care budget is that it's a lot of money.“It could really change the whole way…
April 1 arrived with no agreement on the state budget, and for the first time in over a decade, there’s no clear indication of when a spending plan might…
New York will legalize marijuana for adult, recreational use after Democrats struck a deal on the issue Saturday, with a vote expected in the next week…
State restrictions on restaurants are slowly being eased. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that restaurants, outside of New York City, can allow 75% of…
ConnectionsNew York State is on a path to legalizing recreational marijuana. Governor Cuomo says the time has come to allow adult use, regulated by New York State,…
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Security was tightened around the New York state Capitol on Thursday and law enforcement officials around the state were focusing on…
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York lawmakers plan to convene remotely for a special session Monday to pass a bill extending the state's ban on residential…
ConnectionsNew York State is getting ready to raise the minimum wage to $12.50 per hour. That increase will take effect at the end of this year. Business groups are…
New York state will transition its retirement fund for public employees — the third largest pension fund in the country — to an investment portfolio with…