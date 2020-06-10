© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing racism as a public health crisis

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 10, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

We’re joined by members of the Greater Rochester Black Agenda Group. Late last month, they issued a proclamation declaring racism a public health crisis. Research shows racial health disparities are prevalent and growing.

This hour, we discuss the data, the impact of the disparities in the short and long term, and the steps the group says need to be taken to achieve health equity. Our guests:

  • Melanie Funchess, member of the Greater Rochester Black Agenda Group, and director of community engagement at the Mental Health Association
  • Jackie Dozier, member of the Greater Rochester Black Agenda Group
  • Jerome Underwood, member of the Greater Rochester Black Agenda Group, president and CEO of Action for a Better Community, and co-chair or RMAPI
  • Michael Campbell, member of the Greater Rochester Black Agenda Group, independent consultant, and co-owner of North Star Rites of Passage, LLC

Tags

Arts & LifeHealthRacismRacial Disparitiesrace1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack