Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing racism as a public health crisis
We’re joined by members of the Greater Rochester Black Agenda Group. Late last month, they issued a proclamation declaring racism a public health crisis. Research shows racial health disparities are prevalent and growing.
This hour, we discuss the data, the impact of the disparities in the short and long term, and the steps the group says need to be taken to achieve health equity. Our guests:
- Melanie Funchess, member of the Greater Rochester Black Agenda Group, and director of community engagement at the Mental Health Association
- Jackie Dozier, member of the Greater Rochester Black Agenda Group
- Jerome Underwood, member of the Greater Rochester Black Agenda Group, president and CEO of Action for a Better Community, and co-chair or RMAPI
- Michael Campbell, member of the Greater Rochester Black Agenda Group, independent consultant, and co-owner of North Star Rites of Passage, LLC