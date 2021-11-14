-
The name of one of the great abolitionists now finds itself in rare air: Our rather pedestrian-monikered airport has been renamed the Frederick Douglass…
-
ConnectionsThe Black Healers Network of Greater Rochester is a newly organized group of Black health providers whose mission is to provide culturally competent care…
-
ConnectionsThe CEO of Wells Fargo said this week that the company doesn't hire many Black workers because there isn't a large pool of Black talent. That set off…
-
ConnectionsFree the People Roc has called for a temporary pause to daily or nightly protests in Rochester. Their goal is to rest and prepare for the next phase of…
-
We discuss the life and legacy of award-winning poet Lucille Clifton. Clifton was a Buffalo native whose work celebrated Black womanhood, identity, and…
-
Former Rochester Mayor Bill Johnson says the newly formed commission on Racial and Structural Equity (RASE) was not informed of Daniel Prude’s death.…
-
Community members in Irondequoit are gearing up for a town-wide discussion about Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynold's book, "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism,…
-
Connections21 years ago this month, the NAACP was advocating a boycott of the major television networks. That's because the networks had just released their fall…
-
Thousands of deeds in Monroe County still bear clauses that restrict properties from being sold to or occupied by people of color, Jews, and other…
-
ConnectionsWe're joined by Bruce Jacobs, author of the book "Race Manners." His work explores how to have civilized, candid, and meaningful dialogues about…