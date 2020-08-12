Connections: Discussing "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You"

© 2021 WXXI News
WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 12, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT
Community members in Irondequoit are gearing up for a town-wide discussion about Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynold's book, "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You." It's a remix of Kendi's bestselling book "Stamped" that's written in a conversational way for young readers.

Our guests discuss the upcoming event and what they want readers to learn:

  • Patrina Freeman, Irondequoit Town Councilwoman
  • Brya Potter, 6th grade school counselor at East Irondequoit Middle School
  • Greg Benoit, director of the Irondequoit Public Library
  • Karen Finter, director of instruction for grades 7-12 at West Irondequoit Central School District

