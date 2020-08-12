Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You"
Community members in Irondequoit are gearing up for a town-wide discussion about Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynold's book, "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You." It's a remix of Kendi's bestselling book "Stamped" that's written in a conversational way for young readers.
Our guests discuss the upcoming event and what they want readers to learn:
- Patrina Freeman, Irondequoit Town Councilwoman
- Brya Potter, 6th grade school counselor at East Irondequoit Middle School
- Greg Benoit, director of the Irondequoit Public Library
- Karen Finter, director of instruction for grades 7-12 at West Irondequoit Central School District