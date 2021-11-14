-
ConnectionsWe discuss a new partnership that offers mental health intervention services for Black and Brown victims of racial trauma and gun violence. It's a…
Here’s the question for Missy Pfohl Smith: What prompted the creation of the ARTs + Change Conference?Worldwide, it’s the rising tide of polarization, and…
How can Rochester achieve an inclusive recovery following the pandemic? ACT Rochester will explore that question at an upcoming event.We preview that…
ConnectionsIn her new book, Heather McGhee argues that America will not reach its potential until white people understand that racism hurts everybody. McGhee uses…
ConnectionsHow can we make mental health services accessible to everyone? It's a question leaders at the Interdenominational Health Ministry Coalition have been…
ConnectionsAccording to the New York State Health Foundation in 2018, Black women are 2.3 times more likely than white women to experience potentially…
A fourth-grade lesson about slavery has led to backlash. A worksheet given to students in a Pittsford classroom taught that slaves voluntarily agreed to…
“Structural racism is why I’m leaving organized psychiatry.” That’s the title of an op-ed for Stat News written by Dr. Ruth Shim, a physician and…
ConnectionsSecretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg sparked some debate when he recently said, "There is racism physically built into some of our highways."…
We continue our series of conversations about the recent report released by the RASE Commission. Co-chairs Bill Johnson and Muhammad Shafiq join us to…