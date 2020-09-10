Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing the life and legacy of poet Lucille Clifton
We discuss the life and legacy of award-winning poet Lucille Clifton. Clifton was a Buffalo native whose work celebrated Black womanhood, identity, and resilience. She won the National Book Award for Poetry and was a two-time finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
BOA Editions is publishing a new collection of her work. Our guests discuss that collection – “How to Carry Water” – and how it intersects with current events. We also discuss BOA's upcoming Dine & Rhyme event honoring Clifton. Our guests:
- Sidney Clifton, television and film producer, and daughter of Lucille Clifton
- Cornelius Eady, poet and co-founder of Cave Canem Foundation
- Peter Connors, publisher for BOA Editions
- Alison Meyers, executive director of Writers & Books