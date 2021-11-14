-
Urban gun violence disproportionately affects segregated Black neighborhoods is one of the main points that a physician and assistant professor of…
-
Historic abuse of communities of color through medical research has many Black Americans hesitant about getting a COVID vaccine. Dr. Angela Branche is…
-
More than 450 people attended the first day of Rochester’s Interrupt Racism Summit on Tuesday. The two-day virtual summit sponsored by The Urban League of…
-
Racial disparities in Rochester, which have been highlighted by issues surrounding the death of Daniel Prude, was the topic of a live forum broadcast on…
-
A conference at Monroe Community College on Friday has the goal of trying to strengthen mental health support for a diverse student population.College…
-
ACT Rochester and the Rochester Area Community Foundation released a report on Thursday detailing racial and ethnic disparities in the nine-county greater…
-
We’re joined by members of the Greater Rochester Black Agenda Group. Late last month, they issued a proclamation declaring racism a public health crisis.…
-
ConnectionsWhen schools closed in March and teachers and students were pushed to online learning settings, the transition proved difficult for students who lack…
-
The Rochester Regional Group of the Sierra Club has postponed its Earth Day Environmental Forum, but its members are pushing forward with their work.We’re…
-
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, poll says New Yorkers see much room for improvement in race relationsAs New Yorkers commemorate the birthday of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., only a third of them say race relations are positive across…