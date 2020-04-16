Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How climate change affects the health of at-risk communities
The Rochester Regional Group of the Sierra Club has postponed its Earth Day Environmental Forum, but its members are pushing forward with their work.
We’re joined by several of the forum’s presenters who discuss how climate change impacts at-risk communities, specifically in terms of health. It’s a conversation about environmental justice with our guests:
- Peter Debes, vice chair of the Rochester Regional Group of the Sierra Club
- Kim Smith, community organizer, and candidate for NYS Senate, 61st District
- Ron Garrow, Akwasasne Mohawk, Bear Clan, and cultural advisor for SURJ ROC
- Dorian Hall, leader of the PLEX Neighborhood Association
- Terry Chaka, executive director of the Baobab Center
- Pastor Jonathan McReynolds, Aenon Baptist Church