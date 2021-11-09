April FranklinWeekend Edition host/reporter
April Franklin is the local host of WXXI's Weekend Edition and a reporter with WXXI News.
Before coming to WXXI, April spent 12 years working in the Emergency Department at URMC.
Her passion for community and storytelling led her to earn a bachelor’s degree in journalism and broadcast from SUNY Brockport.
April is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and the current vice president of the Rochester Association of Black Journalists.
