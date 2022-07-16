Rochester's Pride Parade brings out a crowd after 2-year hiatus

Dozens of floats and hundreds of people turned out for the annual Rochester Pride Parade on Saturday. The event came back this year after a 2-year hiatus.

It was estimated around 140 groups were marching, including a number of local and state political leaders.

The event was organized by ROC Pride Collective, a community-based coalition dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride in the Greater Rochester area.

The parade took place along Park Ave. in Rochester and after the event, a festival was held at Cobbs Hill Park Saturday afternoon and evening.

You can get information on some other Pride events in Rochester this month from CITY Magazine.