© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Rochester's Pride Parade brings out a crowd after 2-year hiatus

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published July 16, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT
Pride Parade-1.jpg
April Franklin
/
WXXI News
Dozens of floats were part of this year's Pride Parade in Rochester, held on Saturday, 7-16-22

Dozens of floats and hundreds of people turned out for the annual Rochester Pride Parade on Saturday. The event came back this year after a 2-year hiatus.

It was estimated around 140 groups were marching, including a number of local and state political leaders.

The event was organized by ROC Pride Collective, a community-based coalition dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride in the Greater Rochester area.

The parade took place along Park Ave. in Rochester and after the event, a festival was held at Cobbs Hill Park Saturday afternoon and evening.

You can get information on some other Pride events in Rochester this month from CITY Magazine.

Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman