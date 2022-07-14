Remembering LGBTQ activist Evelyn Bailey

Longtime local LGBTQ activist Evelyn Bailey has died. Bailey was a historian, teacher, small business owner, and ardent advocate for LGBTQ rights during her lifetime. She died Wednesday of pancreatic cancer.

This hour, Bailey's friends and former colleagues join us to discuss her life, her legacy, and the tireless work she did to document the history of the LGBTQ community in Rochester. Our guests:



Carol Ebersole-Weiss*, member of the National Board of Governors and coordinator for the Western and Central New York chapter of the Human Rights Campaign

Bruce Gorman, Ed.D., former board member for the Out Alliance

Kevin Indovino, filmmaker for the "Shoulders to Stand On" documentary, and producer and director at WXXI

Claire Parker, former president of the Gay Alliance

Christine Ridarsky, City of Rochester historian, and manager of the Local History and Genealogy Division of the Rochester Central Library

*To learn more about the match program for the documentary Carol Ebersole-Weiss mentioned during the program, click here.