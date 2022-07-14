© 2022 WXXI News
Remembering LGBTQ activist Evelyn Bailey

Published July 14, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT
Evelyn Bailey in the Rochester Pride parade
Evelyn Bailey was the Grand Marshall of a past Rochester Pride parade
Longtime local LGBTQ activist Evelyn Bailey has died. Bailey was a historian, teacher, small business owner, and ardent advocate for LGBTQ rights during her lifetime. She died Wednesday of pancreatic cancer.

This hour, Bailey's friends and former colleagues join us to discuss her life, her legacy, and the tireless work she did to document the history of the LGBTQ community in Rochester. Our guests:

*To learn more about the match program for the documentary Carol Ebersole-Weiss mentioned during the program, click here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
