Previewing local Pride celebrations and discussing the LGBTQ+ cultural scene in Rochester
Rochester is gearing up for Pride Weekend. The celebration is back -- this time, led by a group called Roc Pride Collective. We preview this year's events, and discuss how the scene has evolved in Rochester over the years. For instance, CITY Magazine life editor Rebecca Rafferty recently explored the question, "Where have all the gay bars gone?"
Our guests weigh in on the LGBTQ+ cultural scene, representation, and more. Our guests:
- Sam Brett, co-chair of ROC Pride Collective
- Robert Crystal, vice president of the former Gay Brotherhood
- Ove Overmyer, reporter and columnist for the Empty Closet Newspaper from 1993-2015, retired librarian for the City of Rochester, former communications director for the Civil Service Employees Association Western Region, and longtime labor union advocate
- Sara Rosenfeld, former security officer at local LGBTQ+ bars, veteran, and school culture consultant
- Susanna Speed, co-chair of ROC Pride Collective, and senior director of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Trillium Health