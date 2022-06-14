© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Nurse Theresa Bowick on the impact of Conkey Cruisers

Published June 14, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT
April Franklin with Bonita Williams in studio
Miles Young
/
WXXI News
April Franklin hosting Connections with Bonita Williams in studio.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

WXXI Weekend Edition anchor and reporter April Franklin hosts a conversation with local health advocate and registered nurse, Theresa Bowick. Bowick founded the grassroots neighborhood bicycling program Conkey Cruisers in 2012.

We talk about the program's impact operating in the Northeast neighborhood of Rochester and her plans as she says goodbye to the program after ten years. Our guests:

  • Theresa Bowick, registered nurse and founder of Conkey Cruisers
  • Barbara James, physician and longtime volunteer
  • Bonita Williams, parent and volunteer, Conkey Cruiser
Connections
April Franklin
April Franklin is the local host of WXXI's Weekend Edition and a reporter covering housing and neighborhood issues.
See stories by April Franklin