Nurse Theresa Bowick on the impact of Conkey Cruisers
WXXI Weekend Edition anchor and reporter April Franklin hosts a conversation with local health advocate and registered nurse, Theresa Bowick. Bowick founded the grassroots neighborhood bicycling program Conkey Cruisers in 2012.
We talk about the program's impact operating in the Northeast neighborhood of Rochester and her plans as she says goodbye to the program after ten years. Our guests:
- Theresa Bowick, registered nurse and founder of Conkey Cruisers
- Barbara James, physician and longtime volunteer
- Bonita Williams, parent and volunteer, Conkey Cruiser