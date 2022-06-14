Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

First hour: Nurse Theresa Bowick on the impact of Conkey Cruisers

Second hour: Previewing "Life on Wheels" and transportation plans for the Rochester region

WXXI Weekend Edition anchor and reporter April Franklin hosts a conversation with local health advocate and registered nurse, Theresa Bowick. Bowick founded the grassroots neighborhood bicycling program Conkey Cruisers in 2012. We talk about the program's impact operating in the Northeast neighborhood of Rochester and her plans as she says goodbye to the program after ten years. Our guests:



Theresa Bowick, registered nurse and founder of Conkey Cruisers

Barbara James, physician and longtime volunteer

Bonita Williams, volunteer and parent, Conkey Cruiser

Then in our second hour, what can the City of Rochester and Monroe County do to become more accessible to pedestrians, bicyclists, and users of public transit? It’s a question that will be addressed at the upcoming Rochester Street Films event organized by Reconnect Rochester. The documentary, "Life on Wheels," will be screened at the event; the film explores new, non-auto-centric modes of transportation. WXXI host and reporter Scott Fybush previews the film and discusses the state of transportation in the Rochester Region with our guests: