Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

WXXI News | By April Franklin,
Scott Fybush
Published June 14, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT
First hour: Nurse Theresa Bowick on the impact of Conkey Cruisers

Second hour: Previewing "Life on Wheels" and transportation plans for the Rochester region

WXXI Weekend Edition anchor and reporter April Franklin hosts a conversation with local health advocate and registered nurse, Theresa Bowick. Bowick founded the grassroots neighborhood bicycling program Conkey Cruisers in 2012. We talk about the program's impact operating in the Northeast neighborhood of Rochester and her plans as she says goodbye to the program after ten years. Our guests:

  • Theresa Bowick, registered nurse and founder of Conkey Cruisers
  • Barbara James, physician and longtime volunteer
  • Bonita Williams, volunteer and parent, Conkey Cruiser

Then in our second hour, what can the City of Rochester and Monroe County do to become more accessible to pedestrians, bicyclists, and users of public transit? It’s a question that will be addressed at the upcoming Rochester Street Films event organized by Reconnect Rochester. The documentary, "Life on Wheels," will be screened at the event; the film explores new, non-auto-centric modes of transportation. WXXI host and reporter Scott Fybush previews the film and discusses the state of transportation in the Rochester Region with our guests:

  • Ana Liss, director of planning and development for Monroe County
  • Abby McHugh-Grifa, executive director of the Climate Solutions Accelerator
  • Miguel Velazquez, deputy CEO of Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority
April Franklin
April Franklin is the local host of WXXI's Weekend Edition and a reporter covering housing and neighborhood issues.
Scott Fybush
You'll hear Scott in various capacities on WXXI either as a reporter, or hosting Morning Edition or All Things Considered.
