Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing criminal justice reform and the BLM movement with local public defenders
On Monday, local public defenders marched in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. As reported by WXXI's Noelle Evans, it was one of many public defender-led protests across the nation that called attention to systemic racism and police violence.
This hour, we're joined by four local African American public defenders who discuss the systemic racism they say they see in the justice system, and the reforms for which they are advocating. Our guests:
- Danielle Ponder, diversity and inclusion officer for the Monroe County Public Defender's Office
- Natalie Knott, assistant public defender with the Monroe County Public Defender's Office
- Katherine Ejimadu, assistant public defender with the Monroe County Public Defender's Office
- Rob Turner, senior assistant public defender with the Monroe County Public Defender's Office