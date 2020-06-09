© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Connections: Discussing criminal justice reform and the BLM movement with local public defenders

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 9, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

On Monday, local public defenders marched in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. As reported by WXXI's Noelle Evans, it was one of many public defender-led protests across the nation that called attention to systemic racism and police violence.

This hour, we're joined by four local African American public defenders who discuss the systemic racism they say they see in the justice system, and the reforms for which they are advocating. Our guests:

  • Danielle Ponder, diversity and inclusion officer for the Monroe County Public Defender's Office
  • Natalie Knott, assistant public defender with the Monroe County Public Defender's Office
  • Katherine Ejimadu, assistant public defender with the Monroe County Public Defender's Office
  • Rob Turner, senior assistant public defender with the Monroe County Public Defender's Office

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
