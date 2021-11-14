-
ConnectionsWe sit down with members of Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach. The program helps people leaving Monroe County Jail and state correctional facilities…
ConnectionsWe're joined by Amy Bach, author of “Ordinary Injustice: How America Holds Court.” Bach is the CEO of Measures for Justice, which gathers and analyzes…
On Monday, local public defenders marched in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. As reported by WXXI's Noelle Evans, it was one of many…
Irshad Altheimer is a professor of criminal justice who has been directly affected by gun violence. In 1997, a gang member opened fire on a car he was…
ConnectionsWe hear from two men who spent years in solitary confinement. Jerome Wright and Curtis Griffin are now activists pushing for reform in the criminal…
Activists seeking bail reform in New York State are celebrating what they call a major victory. During this past legislative session, state lawmakers…
ConnectionsCan prosecutors exclude potential jurors if that person is black? A law called the Batson Challenge says no; in practice, the answer is yes. But the…
ConnectionsDr. Elizabeth Ford is the author of “Sometimes Amazing Things Happen.” It’s a book about stories from a prison, where she worked to understand the lives…
ConnectionsA local woman recently told WXXI News that jail saved her life. She participated in a program through the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office where counselors…
ConnectionsSeveral thousand people in Monroe County transition back into the community from the criminal justice system each year, but many face challenges that make…