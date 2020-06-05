© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Irshad Altheimer on criminal justice research and police reform

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 5, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT
Irshad Altheimer is a professor of criminal justice who has been directly affected by gun violence. In 1997, a gang member opened fire on a car he was riding in with friends. Altheimer was struck by three bullets, and one of this friends was killed. Altheimer has dedicated his career to researching and addressing the roots of urban violence, and to reducing gun violence in Rochester.

He joins us to discuss his work with local law enforcement, his perspectives on police reform, and the recent BLM protests. Our guest:

  • Irshad Altheimer, associate professor in the Department of Criminal Justice, and director of the Center for Public Safety Initiatives at RIT

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
