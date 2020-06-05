Connections: Irshad Altheimer on criminal justice research and police reform

Irshad Altheimer is a professor of criminal justice who has been directly affected by gun violence. In 1997, a gang member opened fire on a car he was riding in with friends. Altheimer was struck by three bullets, and one of this friends was killed. Altheimer has dedicated his career to researching and addressing the roots of urban violence, and to reducing gun violence in Rochester.

He joins us to discuss his work with local law enforcement, his perspectives on police reform, and the recent BLM protests. Our guest: