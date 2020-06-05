Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Irshad Altheimer on criminal justice research and police reform
Irshad Altheimer is a professor of criminal justice who has been directly affected by gun violence. In 1997, a gang member opened fire on a car he was riding in with friends. Altheimer was struck by three bullets, and one of this friends was killed. Altheimer has dedicated his career to researching and addressing the roots of urban violence, and to reducing gun violence in Rochester.
He joins us to discuss his work with local law enforcement, his perspectives on police reform, and the recent BLM protests. Our guest:
- Irshad Altheimer, associate professor in the Department of Criminal Justice, and director of the Center for Public Safety Initiatives at RIT