criminal justice reform

The Rochester Police Accountability Board has asked for $5 million to hire a staff and expand its work. Last week, the mayor's proposed budget included…
Local activist group Free the People ROC has planned an advocacy campaign this week to garner support for Daniel’s Law. The state bill, named after Daniel…
WXXI hosts its fifth live, televised forum. This edition will examine racial disparities in Rochester.The death of Daniel Prude after city police…
ConnectionsWe're joined by Amy Bach, author of “Ordinary Injustice: How America Holds Court.” Bach is the CEO of Measures for Justice, which gathers and analyzes…
Law enforcement leaders and some Republicans in the New York State Legislature are pushing back against recent criminal justice reforms approved by Gov.…
Hundreds of people turned out again in downtown Rochester on Saturday as part of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that have been going on since last…
On Monday, local public defenders marched in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. As reported by WXXI's Noelle Evans, it was one of many…
ConnectionsAmy Bach, president and executive director of Measures for Justice, returns to Connections. Bach is a Rochester native whose work is aimed at facilitating…
One week after new bail reform laws went into effect in New York State, Governor Andrew Cuomo is calling for changes. The reforms ended cash bail for many…
Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter recently wrote an op-ed for the Democrat and Chronicle in which he called for the state to reverse its bail reform…