Connections: The debate over bail reform legislation in New York State

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter recently wrote an op-ed for the Democrat and Chronicle in which he called for the state to reverse its bail reform measure. Baxter says the legislation could lead to unintended consequences when it comes to issues related to safety, addiction, and more. But public defenders and activists disagree, and say bail reform is a necessary part of criminal justice reform. Our guests debate the issue. In studio:

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter

Don Thompson, managing partner at Easton, Thompson, Kasperek, and Shiffrin

Ashley Gantt, regional organizer for the Genesee Valley chapter of NYCLU