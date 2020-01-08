Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: An update on the state of bail reform in New York State
One week after new bail reform laws went into effect in New York State, Governor Andrew Cuomo is calling for changes. The reforms ended cash bail for many lower-level alleged offenses, but a rash of anti-Semitic incidents and other alleged crimes have led critics of the legislation to push for adjustments or an overhaul.
Our guests discuss the state of bail reform and possible unintended consequences. In studio:
- Chief Deputy Michael Fowler, Monroe County Sheriff's Office
- Mark Foti, attorney with the Foti Law Firm
- Iman Abid, director of the Genesee Valley Chapter of the NYCLU
- Ashley Gantt, organizer with the NYCLU