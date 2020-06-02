© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.

Connections: Organizers of the local BLM rally discuss their goals for the movement

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 2, 2020
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

Saturday's peaceful Black Lives Matter rally in Rochester included hundreds of people who gathered to march in solidarity with the BLM movement nationwide. Local organizers are calling for several reforms: a divestment from police, the removal of police from Rochester City Schools, an end to mass incarceration, and more.

This hour, we talk to two of the organizers about the events of the weekend and their goals for the movement in the weeks and months ahead. Our guests:

  • Stanley Martin, civil rights organizer
  • Ashley Gantt, civil rights organizer
  • Stevie Vargas, civil rights organizer
  • Iman Abid, civil rights organizer

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
