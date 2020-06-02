Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Organizers of the local BLM rally discuss their goals for the movement
Saturday's peaceful Black Lives Matter rally in Rochester included hundreds of people who gathered to march in solidarity with the BLM movement nationwide. Local organizers are calling for several reforms: a divestment from police, the removal of police from Rochester City Schools, an end to mass incarceration, and more.
This hour, we talk to two of the organizers about the events of the weekend and their goals for the movement in the weeks and months ahead. Our guests:
- Stanley Martin, civil rights organizer
- Ashley Gantt, civil rights organizer
- Stevie Vargas, civil rights organizer
- Iman Abid, civil rights organizer