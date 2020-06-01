Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing the Black Lives Matter protests, part 2
We continue our conversation about the events of the weekend, about the Black Lives Matter movement, and about broader issues of race and police-community relations across the country.
Our guests:
- Danielle Ponder, diversity and inclusion officer for the Monroe County Public Defender's Office, and lead singer for Danielle Ponder and the Tomorrow People
- Jonathan Ntheketha, actor, performance educator with Impact Interactive, and adjunct professor
- Anthony Hall, dean at Vertus Charter High School for Young Men, and executive director of BOOKBAGS Express
- Justin Morris, community activist