© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing the Black Lives Matter protests, part 2

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 1, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

We continue our conversation about the events of the weekend, about the Black Lives Matter movement, and about broader issues of race and police-community relations across the country.

Our guests:

  • Danielle Ponder, diversity and inclusion officer for the Monroe County Public Defender's Office, and lead singer for Danielle Ponder and the Tomorrow People
  • Jonathan Ntheketha, actor, performance educator with Impact Interactive, and adjunct professor
  • Anthony Hall, dean at Vertus Charter High School for Young Men, and executive director of BOOKBAGS Express
  • Justin Morris, community activist

Tags

Arts & LifeRacismPoliceracepolice accountabilityprotests1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More