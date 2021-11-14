-
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced legislation on Friday that would limit the use of force legally allowed by police in New York.James held…
How can trust be built between community members and local police? United Christian Leadership Ministry plans to explore that question as part of its…
The Rochester Police Accountability Board has asked for $5 million to hire a staff and expand its work. Last week, the mayor's proposed budget included…
ConnectionsWe sit down with Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode and Officer Mike Furia. Officer Furia was recently praised for his interaction with a man who said…
ConnectionsA member of Rochester City Council, Mary Lupien, joins us. She discusses why she had information about Daniel Prude's death before the public found out in…
ConnectionsWhat is qualified immunity for police officers? Activists in Rochester have joined a growing chorus – including some members of Congress – calling for an…
ConnectionsThe grand jury’s decision not to indict the police officers involved in death of Daniel Prude has sparked outrage, emotion, and conversation throughout…
ConnectionsLeaders across the community are responding to Rochester Police Department officers handcuffing and pepper spraying a nine-year-old girl on Friday. The…
ConnectionsIn October, the Rochester Police Accountability Board joined a city working group on police reform and reinvention. The PAB members were given some…
ConnectionsOn Tuesday evening, City Council unanimously approved Conor Dwyer Reynolds as the first executive director of Rochester's Police Accountability Board…