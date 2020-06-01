Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing the Black Lives Matter protests, part 1
The events in American cities over the last several days, including Rochester, have revealed the depth of decades of pain. Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren says the protests have been important and peaceful, but the looting shows that the community can fall into a trap set by people outside of the movement.
This hour, our guests discuss those issues and more:
- Danielle Ponder, diversity and inclusion officer for the Monroe County Public Defender's Office, and lead singer for Danielle Ponder and the Tomorrow People
- Jonathan Ntheketha, actor, performance educator with Impact Interactive, and adjunct professor
- Lavelle Lewis, self-employed real estate investor, and volunteer organizer for Rochester's weekend cleanup efforts