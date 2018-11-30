© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing advancements in HIV/AIDS research and treatment

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 30, 2018 at 3:11 PM EST
World AIDS Day is Saturday. We're be joined by representatives from Trillium Health and the Out Alliance to discuss the latest in HIV/AIDS research and treatment.

In studio:

  • Dr. Bill Valenti, M.D., chief of innovation and staff physician at Trillium Health
  • Josh Elsenheimer, innovation outreach supervisor and PrEP specialist at Trillium Health
  • Ernest Wilson, patient and founding member of the Positive Warriors Support Group at Trillium Health
  • Tamara Leigh, director of communication for the Out Alliance

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
