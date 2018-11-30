Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing advancements in HIV/AIDS research and treatment
World AIDS Day is Saturday. We're be joined by representatives from Trillium Health and the Out Alliance to discuss the latest in HIV/AIDS research and treatment.
In studio:
- Dr. Bill Valenti, M.D., chief of innovation and staff physician at Trillium Health
- Josh Elsenheimer, innovation outreach supervisor and PrEP specialist at Trillium Health
- Ernest Wilson, patient and founding member of the Positive Warriors Support Group at Trillium Health
- Tamara Leigh, director of communication for the Out Alliance