-
A new report from ACT Rochester and Trillium Health shows that Monroe County has some of the highest increases in sexually transmitted infection rates in…
-
According to Trillium Health, the New York State Department of Health issued an alert in October because the number of new HIV diagnoses in Monroe County…
-
How much do you understand about HIV – about what the virus is and how it’s transmitted? While the number of new HIV cases in New York State continues to…
-
As the number of new HIV cases in New York continues to fall, a report from the pharmaceutical company Merck has found that stigma toward the infection in…
-
New York state will require health insurance companies to cover the cost of treatments to detect and prevent HIV infection starting next year, according…
-
World AIDS Day is Saturday. We're be joined by representatives from Trillium Health and the Out Alliance to discuss the latest in HIV/AIDS research and…
-
ConnectionsGreg Louganis, Olympic gold medalist and LGBTQ activist, joins us in studio. He discusses a range of issues, including the inclusion (or exclusion) of gay…
-
About 150,000 people in our country are infected with the HIV virus – but don’t know it. We discuss new research and treatment in the fight against the…
-
ConnectionsPeople in the LGBTQ community have historically suffered from discrepancies in the quality of medical care, but that is changing. Heterosexual adults are…
-
A number of events are planned locally on Tuesday as part of World AIDS Day. The Rochester area efforts will include a colorful way to mark the battle to…