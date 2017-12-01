Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How can we end the AIDS epidemic?
About 150,000 people in our country are infected with the HIV virus – but don’t know it. We discuss new research and treatment in the fight against the AIDS epidemic. Our guests:
- Stephen Dewhurst, Ph.D., vice dean for research at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, and associate vice president for health sciences research at the University of Rochester
- Dr. Bill Valenti, M.D., co-founder and staff physician for Trillium Health
- Jasan Ward, member of the NYS “HIV Stops with Me” campaign