Connections: HIV/AIDS, from Beginning to End

One of the first physicians to recognize AIDS in the United States, Dr. Michael Gottlieb, is visiting Rochester on Thursday, November 19. He graduated from the University of Rochester in 1973 and did his residency at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gottlieb will give a presentation titled "HIV/AIDS, from Beginning to End" at the University of Rochester. He gives a preview of that talk on Connections, and we talk about a new study that could be a bridge to an AIDS vaccine. Our guests: