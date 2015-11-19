Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: HIV/AIDS, from Beginning to End
One of the first physicians to recognize AIDS in the United States, Dr. Michael Gottlieb, is visiting Rochester on Thursday, November 19. He graduated from the University of Rochester in 1973 and did his residency at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gottlieb will give a presentation titled "HIV/AIDS, from Beginning to End" at the University of Rochester. He gives a preview of that talk on Connections, and we talk about a new study that could be a bridge to an AIDS vaccine. Our guests:
- Michael Gottlieb, M.D., associate clinical professor of medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA
- Steve Dewhurst, Ph.D., vice dean for research, University of Rochester Medical Center
- Michael Keefer, M.D., head of the HIV Vaccine Trials Network, University of Rochester Medical Center