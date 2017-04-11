Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: New book traces the history of AIDS
The early chaotic days of AIDS in America are the backdrop to a new memoir from Dr. Bill Valenti of Trillium Health in Rochester.
Dr. Valenti is our guest, discussing AIDS: A Matter of Urgency, a Doctor's Memoir. He recounts how people went into hiding after being diagnosed with AIDS. Some people disappeared entirely. But Dr. Valenti's work has helped bring massive change and progress, and the book looks at how things have changed.