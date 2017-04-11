Connections: New book traces the history of AIDS

The early chaotic days of AIDS in America are the backdrop to a new memoir from Dr. Bill Valenti of Trillium Health in Rochester.

Dr. Valenti is our guest, discussing AIDS: A Matter of Urgency, a Doctor's Memoir. He recounts how people went into hiding after being diagnosed with AIDS. Some people disappeared entirely. But Dr. Valenti's work has helped bring massive change and progress, and the book looks at how things have changed.