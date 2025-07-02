The Fourth of July means fireworks. Emergency room doctor urges people to be careful

If you’re planning to set off your own fireworks or sparklers this Fourth of July, a local physician is urging you to be extra careful.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 14,700 injuries were reported last year due to fireworks. And 1,700 emergency room visits involved sparklers.

“Leave it to the pros, but if you're going to do it yourself, you just have to be very careful,” said Dr. Keith Grams, director of emergency medicine at Rochester General Hospital.

He said when using these “small explosive devices” to simply practice common sense.

“Just make sure you follow the instructions. Take appropriate care. Respect it in some ways,” Grams said.

The most reported injuries are burns to the hands and fingers.

Grams advises to refrain from using butter or cold water to treat burns. He said cool water “can actually restrict blood flow to that area, and sometimes can even theoretically, make it a little bit worse.” Applying a damp towel to the burnt area, he said, is a better option.

Other possible firework injuries include blindness, amputations and even death. The safety commission reported 11 deaths were linked to the misuse of fireworks last year.

“Holidays are here to have a break and have fun,” Grams said. “Spend it with your loved ones, but make sure you're making good choices so that you can spend the next holiday with your loved ones.”

Grams also cautions against reckless driving and encourages practicing good boat safety.