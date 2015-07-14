© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: An End To AIDS?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published July 14, 2015 at 5:46 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

There's still no AIDS vaccine, but is there an end to AIDS in sight? It might be closer than we realize, thanks to aggressive health care work that includes needle exchanges and a new pill. The leaders of Trillium Health in Rochester join us to talk about how we've come, and how the dream of ending AIDS by 2020 is possible. Our guests:

  • Dr. William Valenti, Trillium Health vice president and lead physician
  • Andrea DeMeo, Trillium Health CEO

