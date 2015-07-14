Connections: An End To AIDS?

There's still no AIDS vaccine, but is there an end to AIDS in sight? It might be closer than we realize, thanks to aggressive health care work that includes needle exchanges and a new pill. The leaders of Trillium Health in Rochester join us to talk about how we've come, and how the dream of ending AIDS by 2020 is possible. Our guests:

Dr. William Valenti, Trillium Health vice president and lead physician

Andrea DeMeo, Trillium Health CEO