Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Connections: Could an AIDS Vaccine Be Coming from URMC?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published February 12, 2015 at 4:25 PM EST
An AIDS vaccine - in a pill? That's what the URMC is helping to develop. URMC is the first center in the world to test a new HIV vaccine in pill form, and it appears to hold promise. We'll talk about AIDS, HIV, and the future of treatment. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
