As more of the population becomes vaccinated against COVID-19 and variants emerge, the question of whether or not booster shots will be needed continues…
A historically Black sorority is doing its part to further eliminate vaccine hesitancy among people of color. The Theta Omega Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma…
The University of Rochester Medical Center is again at the forefront of another COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial. This time, researchers will be looking at…
UR Medicine Home Care has announced that beginning in July, the agency will move to a $15 per hour minimum wage for personal care aides and other hourly…
The University of Rochester Medical Center is joining a national clinical trial that will study the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine in…
Urban gun violence disproportionately affects segregated Black neighborhoods is one of the main points that a physician and assistant professor of…
Both UR Medicine and Rochester Regional Health hospitals are updating their visitation policies based on new state guidelines that permit additional…
It's been a year since Daniel Prude died after Rochester police officers restrained him during a mental health arrest. He had been rendered brain-dead…
Health care workers around the globe have endured prolonged trauma throughout the pandemic. Long shifts. Difficult cases. At times hospital rooms and…
UPDATE: A safety board overseeing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial is raising concerns about the company's data. In an unusual post-midnight statement…