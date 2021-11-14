-
A new report from ACT Rochester and Trillium Health shows that Monroe County has some of the highest increases in sexually transmitted infection rates in…
According to Trillium Health, the New York State Department of Health issued an alert in October because the number of new HIV diagnoses in Monroe County…
A Rochester health center is cutting jobs as a result of financial pressures partially caused by the coronavirus.Trillium Health says it will eliminate 33…
Administrators at two Rochester health providers said Tuesday that they are opening clinics in areas of the city where many people of color live.Jordan…
How much do you understand about HIV – about what the virus is and how it’s transmitted? While the number of new HIV cases in New York State continues to…
Trillium Health, a Rochester health care provider whosemission focuses on health equity and care for the LGBTQ community, has opened a mobile clinic.“In…
As the number of new HIV cases in New York continues to fall, a report from the pharmaceutical company Merck has found that stigma toward the infection in…
New York state will require health insurance companies to cover the cost of treatments to detect and prevent HIV infection starting next year, according…
World AIDS Day is Saturday. We're be joined by representatives from Trillium Health and the Out Alliance to discuss the latest in HIV/AIDS research and…
As Sharon Yates cut and plated pumpkin pie slices for a free weekly meal served by Trillium Health at the organization’s Rochester headquarters, she…