© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: An update on the HIV/AIDS epidemic

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 1, 2020 at 2:31 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

According to Trillium Health, the New York State Department of Health issued an alert in October because the number of new HIV diagnoses in Monroe County was elevated. The alert about the HIV/AIDS crisis comes in the middle of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Today is World AIDS Day, and our guests discuss progress when it comes to HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment, the challenges patients and the health community still face, and what we learned from the HIV/AIDS pandemic that may be applicable to the coronavirus pandemic -- or vice versa.

Our guests:

  • Dr. Bill Valenti, senior vice president for strategic advancement, chief of innovation, and co-founder and staff physician at Trillium Health
  • Andrew Shepard, prevention navigator at Trillium Health
  • David Henderson, playwright of “Unfinished Business”

Tags

Arts & LifeHIVTrillium Healthwilliam valenti1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More