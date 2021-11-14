-
A Rochester health center is cutting jobs as a result of financial pressures partially caused by the coronavirus.Trillium Health says it will eliminate 33…
Trillium Health, a Rochester health care provider whosemission focuses on health equity and care for the LGBTQ community, has opened a mobile clinic.“In…
Trillium Health, the Rochester-based organization that focuses on promoting health equity, has received a $20 million state grant to fund the construction…
As Sharon Yates cut and plated pumpkin pie slices for a free weekly meal served by Trillium Health at the organization’s Rochester headquarters, she…
About 150,000 people in our country are infected with the HIV virus – but don’t know it. We discuss new research and treatment in the fight against the…
After collaborating for years, Trillium Health and MOCHA are joining forces. Trillium is dedicated to LGBT Health, and the MOCHA center to reaching LGBT…