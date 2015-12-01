A Number Of Rochester Buildings Turn Color For World AIDS Day

A number of events are planned locally on Tuesday as part of World AIDS Day. The Rochester area efforts will include a colorful way to mark the battle to end that disease.

For the first time since the start of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the early 1980s, several buildings in the city of Rochester will light up red in observance of World AIDS Day.

That's a global event that serves as a yearly reminder of the ongoing battle against that disease. Rochester City Hall, the Rundel library, Third Presbyterian Church, One East Avenue and the Xerox Tower will swap out their conventional light bulbs for red ones as a show of support for those living with HIV and in remembrance for those who have died from the disease.

Rochester has the second highest rate of HIV infection in New York State, second only to New York City. Officials with the Trillium Health organization say that the percentage of new HIV infections has increased dramatically over the last 5 years in Monroe County.

There are several community events taking place on Tuesday, including a scientific symposium hosted by the UR Center for AIDS research, and a World AIDS Day Faith Collaborative at Colgate Divinity.